Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $175.62.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITW. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 988.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 88.8% during the first quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works traded down $0.29, reaching $145.50, during trading hours on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,270,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,381. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $145.06 and a 12 month high of $146.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 51.79%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

