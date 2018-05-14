Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) Position Lifted by Smith Asset Management Group LP

Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in Idexx Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,331 shares during the period. Idexx Laboratories accounts for about 1.3% of Smith Asset Management Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Idexx Laboratories were worth $39,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its stake in shares of Idexx Laboratories by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Idexx Laboratories by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. MANA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Idexx Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Idexx Laboratories by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its position in Idexx Laboratories by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 66,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lawrence D. Kingsley acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $178.05 per share, with a total value of $178,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,551.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,974 shares of Idexx Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.06, for a total value of $565,238.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,716.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,444 shares of company stock worth $3,276,328 in the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on IDXX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Idexx Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray started coverage on Idexx Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Idexx Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Idexx Laboratories from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Idexx Laboratories in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Idexx Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.43.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $211.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -12.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.60. Idexx Laboratories has a 12 month low of $146.09 and a 12 month high of $217.89.

Idexx Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Idexx Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 530.24% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $537.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Idexx Laboratories will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. It operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

