IDEX (IEX) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 0.16

News stories about IDEX (NYSE:IEX) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. IDEX earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.8959943448742 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get IDEX alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IEX shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on IDEX to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo set a $155.00 price objective on IDEX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. ValuEngine upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $132.00) on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.27.

Shares of IDEX traded down $0.64, hitting $137.72, during midday trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.38. IDEX has a 12-month low of $137.38 and a 12-month high of $139.24. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $612.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that IDEX will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.34%.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total value of $1,027,635.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,268.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric D. Ashleman sold 24,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $3,388,638.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,338,402.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various pumps, valves, flow meters, other fluidics systems and components, and engineered products worldwide. Its Fluid & Metering Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, and specialty valve products, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.