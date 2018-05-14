Hyatt (H) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hyatt (NYSE:H) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.83.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on H. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Hyatt in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine raised Hyatt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Hyatt in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hyatt from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Hyatt from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Hyatt opened at $81.60 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84, a P/E/G ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Hyatt has a 12 month low of $54.38 and a 12 month high of $83.02.

Hyatt (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Hyatt had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 12.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. research analysts expect that Hyatt will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hyatt news, insider Peter Fulton sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $344,430.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,486.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Maryam Banikarim sold 4,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total value of $400,208.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,252.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hyatt by 201.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyatt by 134.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates in four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

