Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) to report earnings of $4.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.10. Huntington Ingalls Industries reported earnings of $3.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full-year earnings of $16.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.00 to $17.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $17.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.30 to $17.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.59). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HII. Citigroup raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $328.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.00.

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.50, for a total value of $699,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $220.98 per share, for a total transaction of $220,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 6,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,733.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,260 shares of company stock valued at $2,114,736 and have sold 12,979 shares valued at $3,381,250. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 271.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 187,334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,287,000 after acquiring an additional 136,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,727,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,114,317,000 after acquiring an additional 112,168 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $22,514,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,720.1% during the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 92,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after acquiring an additional 86,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $16,158,000. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

HII traded down $1.72 on Monday, hitting $218.45. 790,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12 month low of $213.23 and a 12 month high of $220.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

