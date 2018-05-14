Huncoin Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (HNC)

Huncoin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 14th. Over the last week, Huncoin has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. One Huncoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Huncoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $408.00 worth of Huncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Huncoin

HNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2015. Huncoin’s total supply is 42,955,153 coins. Huncoin’s official Twitter account is @HunCoin . Huncoin’s official website is huncoin.org

Buying and Selling Huncoin

Huncoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

