HP Inc. (HPQ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1393 per share by the computer maker on Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%.

HP has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years. HP has a dividend payout ratio of 30.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HP to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

Shares of HPQ stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.57. 7,437,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,784,235. The firm has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.67. HP has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. HP had a net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that HP will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of HP from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $22.00 price target on shares of HP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.94.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

