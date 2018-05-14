Hortonworks (HDP) Short Interest Up 29.4% in April

Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,578,690 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the April 13th total of 2,766,430 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 746,016 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Shares of Hortonworks opened at $18.12 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.42. Hortonworks has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $79.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.26 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Hortonworks will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Hortonworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hortonworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Hortonworks in a research note on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Hortonworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Hortonworks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

In other Hortonworks news, insider Scott Reasoner sold 4,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $83,081.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 258,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,584,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 561,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $10,396,918.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,611.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,800,471 shares of company stock worth $33,368,051. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA acquired a new stake in Hortonworks during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hortonworks during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Hortonworks during the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Hortonworks during the 1st quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Hortonworks during the 4th quarter worth about $362,000. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hortonworks

Hortonworks, Inc provides data management platforms, services, and solutions in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. It offers Hortonworks Data Platform (HDP), an enterprise-scale data management platform which provides a platform for multi-workload data processing; Hortonworks DataFlow, a data-in-motion platform to automate and secure Internet of anything data flows, as well as to collect, conduct, and curate real-time business insights and actions derived from data in motion, including sensors, machines, geolocation devices, clicks, server logs, and social feeds; and Hortonworks DataPlane Service simplifies managing, securing, governing, provisioning, and consuming distributed data systems.

