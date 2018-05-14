Homology Medicines (FIXX) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Homology Medicines earned a coverage optimism score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 45.7877004342046 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of FIXX opened at $20.18 on Monday. Homology Medicines has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $24.40.

In related news, major shareholder Vida Ventures, Llc acquired 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $6,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider James E. Flynn acquired 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Homology Medicines

There is no company description available for Homology Medicines Inc

