Home Capital Group (HCG) Price Target Cut to C$16.50

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a report published on Thursday. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and set a C$15.50 price target on shares of Home Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$18.20.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

Shares of HCG stock opened at C$14.21 on Thursday. Home Capital Group has a 12-month low of C$8.19 and a 12-month high of C$20.75.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.38. Home Capital Group had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of C$109.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$99.60 million.

In other news, insider Bradley William Kotush purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$14.86 per share, with a total value of C$44,580.00. Also, Director James Lisson purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.21 per share, with a total value of C$114,075.00. Insiders purchased a total of 16,450 shares of company stock valued at $259,686 over the last quarter.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides deposit, mortgage lending, retail credit, and credit card issuing services in Canada. It offers various deposit products, such as savings accounts; and single-family residential and insured residential lending, as well as residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending services.

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.