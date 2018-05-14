Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) will report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hoegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Hoegh LNG Partners posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hoegh LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hoegh LNG Partners.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. Hoegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $37.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.21 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

HMLP has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hoegh LNG Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

Shares of Hoegh LNG Partners opened at $17.40 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Hoegh LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 4th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Hoegh LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.11%. Hoegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 129.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMLP. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new stake in Hoegh LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hoegh LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth $1,016,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hoegh LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth $475,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Hoegh LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth $812,000. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Hoegh LNG Partners by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 63,185 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,546 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2017, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

