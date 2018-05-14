HitCoin Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (HTC)

HitCoin (CURRENCY:HTC) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. During the last seven days, HitCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One HitCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. HitCoin has a market cap of $962,114.00 and $0.00 worth of HitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $426.68 or 0.04897350 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00033867 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001443 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00015527 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000048 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007461 BTC.

Pure (PURE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011298 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010936 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002634 BTC.

HitCoin Coin Profile

HitCoin (CRYPTO:HTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 1st, 2016. HitCoin’s total supply is 20,996,318,099 coins and its circulating supply is 10,996,318,099 coins. HitCoin’s official Twitter account is @HitcoinPH and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HitCoin is hitcoininfo.com

HitCoin Coin Trading

HitCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HitCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

