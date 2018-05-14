Hiscox (HSX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hiscox (LON:HSX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,450.11 ($19.67).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,445 ($19.60) target price on shares of Hiscox in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. HSBC upped their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,450 ($19.67) to GBX 1,500 ($20.35) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Hiscox in a report on Friday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,630 ($22.11) price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,345 ($18.24) to GBX 1,355 ($18.38) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd.

In other news, insider Roberts S. Childs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,501 ($20.36), for a total transaction of £7,505 ($10,180.41). Also, insider Colin D. Keogh purchased 1,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,445 ($19.60) per share, with a total value of £26,111.15 ($35,419.36).

LON:HSX traded down GBX 19 ($0.26) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 1,489 ($20.20). The company had a trading volume of 331,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,158. Hiscox has a 1 year low of GBX 1,069.50 ($14.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,526 ($20.70).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 19.50 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 10th. This is a boost from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $9.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

