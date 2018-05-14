Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) Director Buys $1,009,500.00 in Stock

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Director Leonard Potter purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.38 per share, with a total value of $1,009,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Hilton Grand Vacations traded down $0.50, reaching $39.82, during mid-day trading on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,039. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.96.
Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.10). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Hilton Grand Vacations’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on HGV. ValuEngine raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks set a $50.00 price target on Hilton Grand Vacations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a $49.00 price target on Hilton Grand Vacations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.
About Hilton Grand Vacations
Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages timeshare resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.
