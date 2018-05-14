Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) Director Buys $1,009,500.00 in Stock

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Director Leonard Potter purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.38 per share, with a total value of $1,009,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hilton Grand Vacations traded down $0.50, reaching $39.82, during mid-day trading on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,039. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.10). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Hilton Grand Vacations’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,986,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,516,000 after buying an additional 289,960 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,540,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,302,000 after buying an additional 787,878 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,105,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,275,000 after buying an additional 1,521,130 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,092,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,054,000 after buying an additional 339,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,141,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,872,000 after buying an additional 388,545 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HGV. ValuEngine raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks set a $50.00 price target on Hilton Grand Vacations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a $49.00 price target on Hilton Grand Vacations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages timeshare resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.