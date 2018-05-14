Hess (HES) Sets New 12-Month High and Low at $63.73

Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) reached a new 52-week high and low on Monday . The company traded as low as $63.73 and last traded at $63.58, with a volume of 155782 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.82.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HES shares. Macquarie started coverage on Hess in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hess from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Hess from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Hess from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Hess in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.97.

The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.23. Hess had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a negative net margin of 69.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.07) EPS. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Hess Co. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Hess declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 3,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $181,108.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,546.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 51,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.63, for a total value of $2,480,810.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,813,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,192,839.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,070 shares of company stock valued at $3,154,064 over the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Hess by 453.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in Hess by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

