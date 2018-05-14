Hercules Technology Growth Capital, Inc. (HTGC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hercules Technology Growth Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Hercules Technology Growth Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Hercules Technology Growth Capital posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hercules Technology Growth Capital will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hercules Technology Growth Capital.

Hercules Technology Growth Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $48.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.72 million. Hercules Technology Growth Capital had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 46.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HTGC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hercules Technology Growth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Hercules Technology Growth Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. B. Riley set a $15.00 price target on Hercules Technology Growth Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Wedbush raised Hercules Technology Growth Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised Hercules Technology Growth Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.52.

Shares of NYSE HTGC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.40. The company had a trading volume of 373,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.08. Hercules Technology Growth Capital has a one year low of $12.37 and a one year high of $12.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 14th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 11th. Hercules Technology Growth Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.90%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invictus RG acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Technology Growth Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $368,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Technology Growth Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Technology Growth Capital by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,505,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,757,000 after acquiring an additional 124,230 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Technology Growth Capital by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 360,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 37,354 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Technology Growth Capital by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hercules Technology Growth Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc, formerly known as Hercules Technology Growth Capital, Inc, is a business development company specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

