Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.80.

A number of brokerages have commented on HLX. TheStreet raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Raymond James raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Piper Jaffray raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,511,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,182,000 after purchasing an additional 166,466 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,545,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,639,000 after purchasing an additional 33,460 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,696,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,771,000 after purchasing an additional 209,900 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,403,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,201,000 after purchasing an additional 202,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,381,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,495,000 after purchasing an additional 61,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group opened at $8.00 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $8.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.33 and a beta of 2.47.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $163.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.65 million. research analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

