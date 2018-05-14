Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) Stake Increased by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 888,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,188 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $38,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 2,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Shares of Healthcare Services Group opened at $38.06 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.84. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.04 and a one year high of $56.20.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $501.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.44 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 16.99%. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. equities analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 25th will be paid a $0.1925 dividend. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 24th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.87%.

In related news, Director Dino D. Ottaviano sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $67,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,286.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Moss sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HCSG. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.