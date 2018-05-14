Head to Head Survey: Iteris (ITI) versus AAC Technologies (AACAY)

Iteris (NASDAQ: ITI) and AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Iteris has a beta of -0.1, meaning that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AAC Technologies has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Iteris and AAC Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iteris $95.98 million 1.74 -$4.82 million ($0.08) -63.25 AAC Technologies $2.33 billion 8.14 $605.86 million N/A N/A

AAC Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Iteris.

Dividends

AAC Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Iteris does not pay a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.0% of Iteris shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Iteris shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Iteris and AAC Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iteris 0 0 4 0 3.00 AAC Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Iteris presently has a consensus price target of $9.13, suggesting a potential upside of 80.34%. Given Iteris’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Iteris is more favorable than AAC Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Iteris and AAC Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iteris -4.32% -10.05% -6.41% AAC Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

AAC Technologies beats Iteris on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc. provides intelligent information solutions to traffic management and global agribusiness markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Roadway Sensors, Transportation Systems, and Agriculture and Weather Analytics. The Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection and information systems and products for traffic intersection control, incident detection, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data used in traffic management systems; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor with capabilities, including stop bar detection, advanced-zone detection, and sensing; Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera; VersiCam, an integrated camera and processor video detection system; VantageLive!, a cloud-based subscription service; and SmartSpan, PedTrax ,Velocity, VantageLive, and P-series products. The Transportation Systems segment offers transportation engineering and consulting services with a focus on the planning, design, development, and implementation of software-based systems that integrate sensors, video surveillance systems, computers, and communications equipment to enable public agencies to monitor, control, and direct traffic flow; assist in the dispatch of emergency crews; and distribute real-time information about traffic conditions. It offers iPeMS, a specialized transportation performance measurement and traffic analytics solution. The Agriculture and Weather Analytics segment offers ClearPath Weather management tools that allow users to create solutions to meet roadway maintenance decision needs; and ClearAg, a precision agriculture solution. The company serves government agencies. Iteris, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

AAC Technologies Company Profile

There is no company description available for AAC Technologies Holdings Inc.

