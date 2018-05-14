Head to Head Review: Old Republic International (ORI) and Ambac (AMBC)

Old Republic International (NYSE: ORI) and Ambac (NASDAQ:AMBC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Old Republic International and Ambac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Republic International 7.34% 6.80% 1.68% Ambac 15.31% 14.34% 1.10%

This table compares Old Republic International and Ambac’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Republic International $6.26 billion 1.00 $560.60 million $1.11 18.69 Ambac $621.25 million 1.36 -$328.71 million N/A N/A

Old Republic International has higher revenue and earnings than Ambac.

Volatility and Risk

Old Republic International has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ambac has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Old Republic International and Ambac, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Republic International 0 0 1 1 3.50 Ambac 0 1 1 0 2.50

Old Republic International presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.48%. Ambac has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.28%. Given Ambac’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ambac is more favorable than Old Republic International.

Dividends

Old Republic International pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Ambac does not pay a dividend. Old Republic International pays out 70.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Old Republic International has increased its dividend for 36 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.8% of Old Republic International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.8% of Ambac shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Old Republic International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Ambac shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Old Republic International beats Ambac on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business. The General Insurance Group segment offers automobile extended warranty, aviation, commercial automobile, commercial multi-peril, general liability, home warranty, inland marine, travel accident, and workers' compensation insurance products; and financial indemnity products for specialty coverages, including errors and omissions, fidelity, guaranteed asset protection, and surety. This segment provides its insurance products to businesses, government, and other institutions in transportation, commercial construction, healthcare, education, retail and wholesale trade, forest products, energy, general manufacturing, and financial services industries. The Title Insurance Group segment offers lenders' and owners' title insurance policies to real estate purchasers and investors based upon searches of the public records. This segment also provides escrow closing and construction disbursement services; and real estate information products, national default management services, and various other services pertaining to real estate transfers and loan transactions. The Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business segment offers private mortgage insurance coverage that protects mortgage lenders and investors from default related losses on residential mortgage loans made primarily to homebuyers. It is also involved in the consumer credit indemnity run-off business. Old Republic International Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Ambac

Ambac Financial Group, Inc., a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to clients in public and private sectors worldwide. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies and credit derivative contracts for public finance, structured finance, and international finance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

