Head-To-Head Review: Metro Bank (MBNKF) vs. Bank of Montreal (BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE: BMO) and Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Bank of Montreal has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metro Bank has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

44.4% of Bank of Montreal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of Metro Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Bank of Montreal shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Montreal and Metro Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Montreal 16.69% 13.85% 0.76% Metro Bank N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bank of Montreal and Metro Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Montreal $21.48 billion 2.37 $4.09 billion $6.24 12.66 Metro Bank $344.86 million 12.23 N/A N/A N/A

Bank of Montreal has higher revenue and earnings than Metro Bank.

Dividends

Bank of Montreal pays an annual dividend of $2.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Metro Bank does not pay a dividend. Bank of Montreal pays out 46.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Bank of Montreal and Metro Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Montreal 0 3 4 0 2.57 Metro Bank 0 2 0 0 2.00

Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus price target of $101.50, suggesting a potential upside of 28.51%. Given Bank of Montreal’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Bank of Montreal is more favorable than Metro Bank.

Summary

Bank of Montreal beats Metro Bank on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, creditor insurance products, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers. It also offers equity and debt underwriting, corporate lending and project financing, mergers and acquisitions advisory services, securitization, treasury management, risk management, debt and equity research, and institutional sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and government clients. In addition, the company offers trade finance, investment management, online investing, trust and estate services, tax planning, and investment solutions to institutional investors, as well as industry-leading research, sales, and trading services. It operates approximately 1,500 branches in Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1817 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and corporate banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services. It also provides business banking products and services comprising deposit accounts, including business instant access, fixed term, client monies, and business tracker notice accounts; commercial loans, working capital, business credit cards, asset financing, invoice financing, and portfolio buy-to-let; business credit cards, cash management services; and partnership banking services. Metro Bank PLC was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

