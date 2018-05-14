Head-To-Head Contrast: Sleep Number (SNBR) and Kimball International (KBAL)

Sleep Number (NASDAQ: SNBR) and Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Sleep Number alerts:

This table compares Sleep Number and Kimball International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sleep Number $1.44 billion 0.72 $65.07 million $1.49 18.93 Kimball International $669.93 million 0.91 $37.50 million N/A N/A

Sleep Number has higher revenue and earnings than Kimball International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.1% of Kimball International shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Sleep Number shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Kimball International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Kimball International pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Sleep Number does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sleep Number and Kimball International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sleep Number 2 4 2 0 2.00 Kimball International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sleep Number presently has a consensus price target of $31.29, indicating a potential upside of 10.90%. Given Sleep Number’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Sleep Number is more favorable than Kimball International.

Risk & Volatility

Sleep Number has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimball International has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sleep Number and Kimball International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sleep Number 4.25% 74.14% 13.78% Kimball International 5.16% 21.20% 12.35%

Summary

Sleep Number beats Kimball International on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows and sheets, as well as other bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, and foundations under the Sleep Number name. The company sells its products directly to consumers through retail, online, and phone, as well as through wholesale. As of December 30, 2017, it operated approximately 556 Sleep Number retail stores in 50 states. The company was formerly known as Select Comfort Corporation and changed its name to Sleep Number Corporation in November 2017. Sleep Number Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc. manufactures and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brand names in the United States and internationally. The company provides office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions comprising headboards, tables, seating, vanities, and casegoods for hotel properties and mixed use developments. Its furniture solutions are used in collaborative and open work space areas, conference and meeting/huddle rooms, training rooms, private offices, learning areas, classrooms, lobby/reception areas, and dining/café areas with a mix of wood, metal, laminate, paint, fabric, solid surface, and plastic options. In addition, it offers patient room and lounge seating and casegoods for the healthcare market. The company markets and sells its products through sales representatives to end users, office furniture dealers, wholesalers, brokers, designers, purchasing companies, and catalog houses. The company was formerly known as The Jasper Corporation and changed its name to Kimball International, Inc. in July 1974. Kimball International, Inc. was incorporated in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.