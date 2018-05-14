Head-To-Head Contrast: 21st Century Fox (FOXA) & Hemisphere Media Group (HMTV)

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ: HMTV) and 21st Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Dividends

21st Century Fox pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Hemisphere Media Group does not pay a dividend. 21st Century Fox pays out 18.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Hemisphere Media Group and 21st Century Fox, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hemisphere Media Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 21st Century Fox 0 6 12 0 2.67

Hemisphere Media Group currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.66%. 21st Century Fox has a consensus target price of $39.15, suggesting a potential upside of 3.20%. Given Hemisphere Media Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Hemisphere Media Group is more favorable than 21st Century Fox.

Profitability

This table compares Hemisphere Media Group and 21st Century Fox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hemisphere Media Group -10.80% 0.06% 0.03% 21st Century Fox 13.76% 17.50% 6.21%

Volatility and Risk

Hemisphere Media Group has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 21st Century Fox has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hemisphere Media Group and 21st Century Fox’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hemisphere Media Group $124.46 million 3.88 -$13.43 million N/A N/A 21st Century Fox $28.50 billion 2.47 $2.95 billion $1.93 19.66

21st Century Fox has higher revenue and earnings than Hemisphere Media Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.1% of Hemisphere Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of 21st Century Fox shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.9% of Hemisphere Media Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of 21st Century Fox shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

21st Century Fox beats Hemisphere Media Group on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hemisphere Media Group

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. owns and operates Spanish-language cable television broadcasting networks and digital content platform in the United States and internationally. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 20 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a broadband news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico. The company also operates WAPA America, a cable television network that serves 4.4 million subscribers in the United States; and Pasiones, a cable television network that offers telenovelas and serialized dramas to 4.5 million subscribers in the United States and 14.8 million subscribers in Latin America. In addition, it operates Centroamerica TV, a cable television network that offers news and entertainment, and soccer programming to 4.1 million subscribers in Central America; and Television Dominicana, a cable television network that provides news and entertainment to approximately 1.9 million subscribers in the Dominican Republic. Further, the company operates Canal 1, a television network in Colombia; and Pantaya, a cross-platform Spanish-language digital subscription service that offers Spanish-language films. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

About 21st Century Fox

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors. It also broadcasts network programming; and operates 28 broadcast television stations, including 11 duopolies in the United States. In addition, the company produces and acquires live-action and animated motion pictures for distribution and licensing in various formats and entertainment media, as well as produces and licenses television programming. Further, it provides video advertising services, including consumer engagement and on-demand marketing campaigns; operates two San Francisco-Bay area television stations; and broadcasts and operates Telugu language entertainment channels in India. The company was formerly known as News Corporation. Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

