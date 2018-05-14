Head-To-Head Comparison: LINE (LN) & Its Rivals

LINE (NYSE: LN) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare LINE to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

LINE has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LINE’s competitors have a beta of 1.32, indicating that their average stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares LINE and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LINE $1.60 billion $71.89 million 122.10 LINE Competitors $6.96 billion $963.53 million 42.16

LINE’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than LINE. LINE is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for LINE and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LINE 4 1 4 0 2.00 LINE Competitors 519 1964 4717 237 2.63

As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 3.66%. Given LINE’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LINE has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares LINE and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LINE 3.01% 3.72% 2.36% LINE Competitors -407.71% -69.65% -29.29%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.2% of LINE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LINE competitors beat LINE on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About LINE

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and related services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, and Hong Kong. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enable users to communicate through free instant messaging, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services. It also provides communication and content sales and advertising services through the LINE platform; and advertising services through LINE advertising, and livedoor and NAVER Matome Web portals. The company was formerly known as NHN Japan Corporation and changed its name to LINE Corporation in April 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. LINE Corporation is a subsidiary of Naver Corporation.

