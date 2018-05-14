Head to Head Analysis: Copart (CPRT) and AutoNation (AN)

Copart (NASDAQ: CPRT) and AutoNation (NYSE:AN) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.5% of Copart shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.4% of AutoNation shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Copart shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of AutoNation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Copart and AutoNation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Copart 20.95% 30.94% 17.89% AutoNation 1.99% 15.97% 3.75%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Copart and AutoNation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Copart $1.45 billion 8.85 $394.22 million $1.29 42.84 AutoNation $21.53 billion 0.19 $434.60 million $3.81 12.08

AutoNation has higher revenue and earnings than Copart. AutoNation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Copart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Copart has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AutoNation has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Copart and AutoNation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Copart 0 5 6 0 2.55 AutoNation 0 11 2 0 2.15

Copart presently has a consensus target price of $49.43, indicating a potential downside of 10.55%. AutoNation has a consensus target price of $50.78, indicating a potential upside of 10.34%. Given AutoNation’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AutoNation is more favorable than Copart.

Summary

Copart beats AutoNation on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Copart

Copart, Inc. provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners. The company's services include online seller access, salvage estimation, estimating, end-of-life vehicle processing, virtual insured exchange, transportation, vehicle inspection stations, on-demand reporting, motor vehicle regulatory agency processing, flexible vehicle processing programs, buy it now, member network, sales process, and dealer services. Its services also comprise services to sell vehicles through CashForCars.com; and U-Pull-It service that allows buyer to remove valuable parts, and sell the remaining parts and car body. The company sells its products principally to licensed vehicle dismantlers, rebuilders, repair licensees, used vehicle dealers, and exporters, as well as to the general public. It operates in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Germany, Brazil, the Republic of Ireland, Spain, and India. Copart, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services. The company also provides automotive finance and insurance products comprising vehicle services and other protection products, as well as arranges finance for vehicle purchases through third-party finance sources. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 360 new vehicle franchises from 253 stores located primarily in metropolitan markets in the Sunbelt region. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

