Head to Head Analysis: Compańía de las Cervecerías Unidas (CCU) & Kirin (KNBWY)

Compańía de las Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE: CCU) and Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Compańía de las Cervecerías Unidas alerts:

This table compares Compańía de las Cervecerías Unidas and Kirin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compańía de las Cervecerías Unidas $2.68 billion 1.88 $194.41 million $1.11 24.55 Kirin $16.62 billion 1.54 $2.15 billion $1.54 18.19

Kirin has higher revenue and earnings than Compańía de las Cervecerías Unidas. Kirin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Compańía de las Cervecerías Unidas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Compańía de las Cervecerías Unidas has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kirin has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Compańía de las Cervecerías Unidas and Kirin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compańía de las Cervecerías Unidas 0 1 1 0 2.50 Kirin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.3% of Compańía de las Cervecerías Unidas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Kirin shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Compańía de las Cervecerías Unidas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Compańía de las Cervecerías Unidas and Kirin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compańía de las Cervecerías Unidas 7.66% 10.77% 6.97% Kirin 8.10% 15.21% 6.97%

Dividends

Compańía de las Cervecerías Unidas pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Kirin pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Compańía de las Cervecerías Unidas pays out 50.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kirin pays out 11.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Kirin beats Compańía de las Cervecerías Unidas on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compańía de las Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through Chile, International Business, and Wine segments. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary brands and licensed brands; cider and spirits; and wines. The company also produces and sells non-alcoholic beverages, including carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, and ice tea, as well as mineral and flavored bottled water. In addition, it manufactures and sells pre-forms, returnable and non-returnable bottles. Further, the company is involved in the sale and distribution of beer, soft drinks, mineral water, purified water, nectars, wine, pisco, rum, and sweet snacks products. The company serves small and medium-sized retail outlets; retail establishments, such as restaurants, hotels, and bars; wholesalers; and supermarket chains. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. also exports its products to Europe, Latin America, the United States, Canada, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company was founded in 1850 and is based in Santiago, Chile. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. is a subsidiary of Inversiones y Rentas S.A.

About Kirin

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited manufactures and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and pharmaceuticals and bio-chemicals in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Integrated Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, Other Overseas Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals and Bio-chemicals Business. The company's products include beer, wine, whiskey, spirits, soft drinks, dairy products, fruit juices, and other products. It also produces and sells pharmaceutical products, biochemical products, and biosimilars and diagnostics products. The company was formerly known as Kirin Brewery Company, Limited and changed its name to Kirin Holdings Company, Limited in July 2007. Kirin Holdings Company, Limited was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Compańía de las Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compańía de las Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.