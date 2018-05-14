HC Wainwright Reiterates “$38.00” Price Target for StemlineTherapeutics (STML)

HC Wainwright set a $38.00 price objective on StemlineTherapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded StemlineTherapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded StemlineTherapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut StemlineTherapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. StemlineTherapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of StemlineTherapeutics opened at $18.90 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. StemlineTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.76 million, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.01.

StemlineTherapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.26). StemlineTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,689.63% and a negative return on equity of 111.26%. equities analysts anticipate that StemlineTherapeutics will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Gionco sold 8,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $156,591.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 1,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $29,005.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,128 shares of company stock worth $2,375,476. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consonance Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of StemlineTherapeutics by 2,216.9% during the fourth quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP now owns 2,349,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,657,000 after buying an additional 2,248,372 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of StemlineTherapeutics by 11.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,571,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,043,000 after buying an additional 165,245 shares during the period. Lyon Street Capital LLC increased its position in shares of StemlineTherapeutics by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Lyon Street Capital LLC now owns 829,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,934,000 after buying an additional 287,628 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of StemlineTherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $8,948,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. increased its position in shares of StemlineTherapeutics by 100.0% during the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which has completed Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms, chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, myelofibrosis, and acute myeloid leukemia; and is in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

