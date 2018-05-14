HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $83.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $72.00.

“Exchange NASDAQ Value (M) 660.6 Market Cap (M) $815 Public Market Float (M) 6.0 Shares Outstanding (M) 26.2 3 Interest (M) 7.32 Cash (M) $154.4 Total Debt (M) $0.0 Quarterly EPS may not sum to total due to rounding or change in share count.”,” HC Wainwright’s analyst wrote.

Get La Jolla Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LJPC. ValuEngine raised shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:LJPC opened at $29.11 on Friday. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $22.68 and a 1-year high of $41.36.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter. sell-side analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin C. Tang acquired 508,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $14,999,983.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $20,650,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,544,474 shares of company stock worth $46,485,863. Corporate insiders own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $434,000.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It offers GIAPREZA, an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.