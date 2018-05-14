HC Wainwright Analysts Give UQM Technologies (UQM) a $2.00 Price Target

UQM Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:UQM) has been given a $2.00 price target by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial goods maker’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 78.57% from the company’s current price.

Shares of UQM Technologies opened at $1.12 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. UQM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $1.79.

Get UQM Technologies alerts:

UQM Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:UQM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The industrial goods maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). UQM Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. The company had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UQM Technologies stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UQM Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:UQM) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 324,266 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.60% of UQM Technologies worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

UQM Technologies Company Profile

UQM Technologies, Inc develops and manufactures power dense, electric motors, generators and power electronic controllers for the automotive, aerospace, military and industrial markets. It is developing products for the alternative-energy technologies sector, including propulsion systems for electric, hybrid electric, plug-in hybrid electric and fuel cell electric vehicles, under-the-hood power accessories and other vehicle auxiliary’s components.

Receive News & Ratings for UQM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UQM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.