HC Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,504 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ)

HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,371.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $78.28 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $86.14.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.