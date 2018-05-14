Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 6,423 Shares of Ishares Lehman 20 Year (TLT)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its position in shares of Ishares Lehman 20 Year (NASDAQ:TLT) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,423 shares during the quarter. Ishares Lehman 20 Year comprises approximately 0.2% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Ishares Lehman 20 Year were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ishares Lehman 20 Year by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,043,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,268,000 after buying an additional 969,549 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ishares Lehman 20 Year by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,598,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,741,000 after purchasing an additional 295,471 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ishares Lehman 20 Year by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 895,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,544,000 after purchasing an additional 87,597 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ishares Lehman 20 Year by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 674,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,617,000 after purchasing an additional 434,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ishares Lehman 20 Year by 172.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 553,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,456,000 after purchasing an additional 350,359 shares during the last quarter.

Ishares Lehman 20 Year opened at $119.23 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. Ishares Lehman 20 Year has a 1 year low of $116.51 and a 1 year high of $129.57.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 2nd were given a $0.2621 dividend. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Ishares Lehman 20 Year’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

Ishares Lehman 20 Year Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

