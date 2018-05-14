Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $562,000 Holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) by 69.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 183,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,229 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 10.5% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 244,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 23,096 shares during the period. PM CAPITAL Ltd raised its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 40.4% in the first quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,598,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 460,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 2,206.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 230,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 220,628 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 14.1% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,211,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 150,071 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 97,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 34,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

TRQ opened at $2.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.12. Turquoise Hill Resources has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $3.59.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $245.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company engages in mining copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum. Its principal material mineral resource property is the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

