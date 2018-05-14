Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $268,000 Holdings in VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF (GDX)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,803 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. S&CO Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 131,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 55,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 19,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 57,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter.

GDX opened at $22.88 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $25.58.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

