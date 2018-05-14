Harvest Capital Credit Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (HCAP)

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 19th.
Shares of Harvest Capital Credit traded up $0.04, reaching $10.08, during mid-day trading on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,698. Harvest Capital Credit has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $10.15. The stock has a market cap of $64.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a current ratio of 6.20.
Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). Harvest Capital Credit had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 million. sell-side analysts predict that Harvest Capital Credit will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Harvest Capital Credit and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Harvest Capital Credit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.
About Harvest Capital Credit
Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company operates as a business development company and provides customized financing solutions for small to mid-sized companies. Its investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation by making direct investments in the form of subordinated debt, senior debt, and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments in privately-held the United States small to mid-sized companies.
