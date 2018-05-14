Harvest Capital Credit Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (HCAP)

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 19th.

Shares of Harvest Capital Credit traded up $0.04, reaching $10.08, during mid-day trading on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,698. Harvest Capital Credit has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $10.15. The stock has a market cap of $64.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a current ratio of 6.20.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). Harvest Capital Credit had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 million. sell-side analysts predict that Harvest Capital Credit will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Harvest Capital Credit news, major shareholder Jmp Group Llc acquired 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.83 per share, for a total transaction of $51,485.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 102,510 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,943. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Harvest Capital Credit and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Harvest Capital Credit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

About Harvest Capital Credit

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company operates as a business development company and provides customized financing solutions for small to mid-sized companies. Its investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation by making direct investments in the form of subordinated debt, senior debt, and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments in privately-held the United States small to mid-sized companies.

