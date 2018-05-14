Harte Hanks’ (HHS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Noble Financial

Noble Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) in a report published on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also commented on HHS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harte Hanks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harte Hanks from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE HHS opened at $10.11 on Thursday. Harte Hanks has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.35 million, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $1.93. Harte Hanks had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 53.26%. The business had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.10 million. equities analysts expect that Harte Hanks will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fondren Management LP increased its stake in Harte Hanks by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Fondren Management LP now owns 2,933,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 1,175,243 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Harte Hanks by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,751,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 77,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Harte Hanks by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 506,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 253,385 shares during the last quarter.

Harte Hanks Company Profile

Harte Hanks, Inc provides various multi-channel marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company provides agency and digital services, including search engine management, display, digital analytics, Website development and design, digital strategy, social media, email, e-commerce, and interactive relationship management services; and database marketing and business-to-business lead generation solutions that offer insight and analytics, customer data integration, and marketing communications tools.

