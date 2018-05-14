Hammerson (HMSO) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Hammerson (LON:HMSO) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a GBX 700 ($9.50) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HMSO. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Hammerson from GBX 650 ($8.82) to GBX 600 ($8.14) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 525 ($7.12) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 559 ($7.58) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Goldman Sachs upgraded Hammerson to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hammerson from GBX 500 ($6.78) to GBX 545 ($7.39) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hammerson currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 564 ($7.65).

Get Hammerson alerts:

Shares of LON:HMSO opened at GBX 561.20 ($7.61) on Thursday. Hammerson has a 12 month low of GBX 430.40 ($5.84) and a 12 month high of £523.38 ($709.96).

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 31.10 ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 30.90 ($0.42) by GBX 0.20 ($0.00). The company had revenue of £248.90 million during the quarter. Hammerson had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 97.06%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a GBX 14.80 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Hammerson’s previous dividend of $10.70.

In other Hammerson news, insider Timon Drakesmith purchased 15,000 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 461 ($6.25) per share, with a total value of £69,150 ($93,800.87).

About Hammerson

Hammerson is a FTSE 100 owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio of high-quality retail property has a value of around £10.5 billion and includes 23 prime shopping centres, 17 convenient retail parks and investments in 20 premium outlet villages, through our partnership with Value Retail and the VIA Outlets joint venture.

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.