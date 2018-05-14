Hamilton Lane Advisors (HLNE) Hits New 12-Month High and Low at $46.24

Shares of Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C. (NASDAQ:HLNE) reached a new 52-week high and low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.24 and last traded at $45.58, with a volume of 531 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.70.

Several analysts recently commented on HLNE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hamilton Lane Advisors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hamilton Lane Advisors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane Advisors during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane Advisors during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Advisors by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Advisors by 425.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane Advisors during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

