Haemonetics (HAE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.40.

A number of research firms have commented on HAE. TheStreet upgraded Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Haemonetics to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Jefferies Group lifted their price target on Haemonetics to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Haemonetics from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th.

In other news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 518 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $28,308.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,709.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 389 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $28,097.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,021 shares of company stock worth $64,640. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 2,845.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.36. 640,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,624. Haemonetics has a 12 month low of $86.92 and a 12 month high of $88.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.90.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $233.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $260.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers plasma collection and storage products, including PCS brand plasma collection equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; Multicomponent Collection System brand apheresis equipment to collect specific blood components integrated from the donor; Automated Cell Processor brand solution to automate the washing and freezing of red cell components; and whole blood collection and processing products.

