GWM Advisors LLC Has $3.14 Million Holdings in AT&T (T)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baugh & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,430,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 465,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,095,000 after acquiring an additional 15,832 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,168,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 131,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 27,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 252,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.95% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of AT&T opened at $32.29 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. AT&T has a 1 year low of $31.17 and a 1 year high of $39.80. The firm has a market cap of $192.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.40.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). AT&T had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.57%.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.90 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Sunday, April 8th. Vetr upgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.62 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on AT&T from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.95.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.