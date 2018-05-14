GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 97,667 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (LOPE)

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 808,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,667 shares during the quarter. Grand Canyon Education makes up about 1.4% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $84,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 1.4% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,367,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,455,000 after acquiring an additional 18,569 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 374,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth $201,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 6.5% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 24.9% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOPE. BidaskClub lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray raised their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.60.

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $108.19 on Monday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.00 and a 1-year high of $111.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $275.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides education services in the United States and Canada. The company operates Grand Canyon University that offers approximately 225 graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across 9 colleges online and on ground through campus in Phoenix, Arizona; leased facilities; and facilities owned by third party employers.

