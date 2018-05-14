GW&K Investment Management LLC Acquires 14,750 Shares of Silicon Labs (SLAB)

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Labs (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 685,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Silicon Labs comprises about 1.0% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Silicon Labs were worth $61,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Silicon Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Silicon Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silicon Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Silicon Labs by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silicon Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Silicon Labs alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SLAB shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Silicon Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target (up from $103.00) on shares of Silicon Labs in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Silicon Labs in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Silicon Labs in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Silicon Labs from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.11.

Silicon Labs opened at $101.75 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . Silicon Labs has a 52-week low of $66.35 and a 52-week high of $104.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.43.

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. Silicon Labs had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $205.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Labs will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 9,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total transaction of $828,718.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,246 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,181.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sandeep P. Kumar sold 5,750 shares of Silicon Labs stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,163,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,510 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,453 in the last 90 days. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Silicon Labs

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, such as 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, including multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Labs (NASDAQ:SLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.