Greggs (GRG) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Greggs (LON:GRG) to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($18.18) price objective on shares of Greggs in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Peel Hunt reissued an under review rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.89) price objective (down previously from GBX 1,200 ($16.28)) on shares of Greggs in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,405 ($19.06) price objective on shares of Greggs in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,269 ($17.21).

Get Greggs alerts:

GRG opened at GBX 1,051 ($14.26) on Friday. Greggs has a 1 year low of GBX 994.50 ($13.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,400.25 ($18.99).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.30) per share. This is a boost from Greggs’s previous dividend of $10.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 1.85%.

In related news, insider Richard Hutton sold 9,209 shares of Greggs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,220 ($16.55), for a total transaction of £112,349.80 ($152,400.71).

About Greggs

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, drinks, snacks, small cakes and muffins, breakfast products, and sweet bakery treats, as well as porridges, salads, and soups. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised stores in motorway service stations and petrol forecourts.

Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.