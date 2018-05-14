Green Dot (GDOT) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GDOT. Citigroup raised shares of Green Dot from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, January 12th. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Green Dot from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.64.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Shares of GDOT opened at $72.00 on Thursday. Green Dot has a 1-year low of $35.36 and a 1-year high of $74.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Green Dot had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven W. Streit sold 12,495 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $783,186.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,164,624.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jess Unruh sold 5,670 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $368,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,439,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 397,406 shares of company stock worth $25,091,474. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 399,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,659,000 after buying an additional 77,474 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $969,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 9,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Green Dot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $806,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Green Dot by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 65,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pro-consumer bank holding company that provides personal banking for the masses. It operates through two segments, Account Services and Processing, and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit as account programs, such reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer checking accounts, small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.