Golden Entertainment (GDEN) Forecasted to Post FY2018 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Group reduced their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Golden Entertainment in a research note issued on Thursday, May 10th. Jefferies Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.45. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s FY2019 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered Golden Entertainment from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Golden Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN opened at $28.65 on Monday. Golden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $15.87 and a 52 week high of $34.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $756.17 million, a P/E ratio of 84.26 and a beta of 0.49.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $214.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.20 million. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 0.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. 40.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on distributed gaming, and resort casino operations in the United States. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations, such as grocery stores, convenience stores, restaurants, bars, taverns, and liquor stores; and operation of branded taverns targeting local patrons primarily in the greater Las Vegas, Nevada metropolitan area.

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.