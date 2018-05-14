Gold Standard Ventures (GSV) Holdings Lifted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) by 1,335.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 798,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 742,978 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.31% of Gold Standard Ventures worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSV. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,536,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,793,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,724,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,254,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,705,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gold Standard Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GSV opened at $1.63 on Monday. Gold Standard Ventures has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $2.07.

About Gold Standard Ventures

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada.

