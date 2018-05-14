GMP Securities Reiterates C$5.25 Price Target for Trican Well Service (TCW)

GMP Securities set a C$5.25 target price on Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$7.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.43.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Shares of Trican Well Service stock opened at C$3.35 on Friday. Trican Well Service has a one year low of C$2.77 and a one year high of C$5.34.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$306.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$319.65 million. Trican Well Service had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 4.99%.

In related news, insider Dawn Amanda Sweany sold 7,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.34, for a total transaction of C$25,607.78.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.