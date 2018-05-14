Global Currency Reserve Price Hits $0.0740 on Exchanges (GCR)

Global Currency Reserve (CURRENCY:GCR) traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Over the last week, Global Currency Reserve has traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Global Currency Reserve has a market capitalization of $7.70 million and $5,052.00 worth of Global Currency Reserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Currency Reserve coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0740 or 0.00000837 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00211769 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000640 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00060593 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006215 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve Profile

Global Currency Reserve is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2015. Global Currency Reserve’s total supply is 104,115,638 coins. Global Currency Reserve’s official Twitter account is @GCRWorldwide . The official website for Global Currency Reserve is gcrcoin.com

Global Currency Reserve Coin Trading

Global Currency Reserve can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Currency Reserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Currency Reserve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Currency Reserve using one of the exchanges listed above.

