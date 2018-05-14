Givaudan’s (GVDNY) Buy Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Baader Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs restated a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Givaudan opened at $45.66 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Givaudan has a 1-year low of $38.89 and a 1-year high of $48.35.

Givaudan SA engages in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

