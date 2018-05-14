Gildan Activewear (GIL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.29.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GIL shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $32.00 price target on Gildan Activewear and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. DA Davidson set a $32.00 price target on Gildan Activewear and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,340,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $140,185,000 after buying an additional 1,337,248 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,228,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,991,000 after purchasing an additional 380,627 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,558,870 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,350,000 after purchasing an additional 366,895 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,197,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 884,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,936,000 after purchasing an additional 181,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

GIL traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $28.90. 18,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,452. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.86. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $28.87 and a twelve month high of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 5.06.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $647.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.39 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 16th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.16%.

Gildan Activewear declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback 10,960,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Printwear and Branded Apparel. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Smart Basics, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, Gold Toe, and Mossy Oak brands.

