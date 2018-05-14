Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $22.79 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,957 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 7.3% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $22,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 423.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF opened at $67.71 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

